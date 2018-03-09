Friday morning one-liners

Getty Images

Bills RB Travaris Cadet is making his way back from a serious ankle injury.

Former Dolphins share their thoughts on the team’s plans for WR Jarvis Landry.

The Patriots linebacking corps struggled after Dont'a Hightower‘s injury.

The Jets are doing their homework on QB Baker Mayfield.

A look at the financial terms of Ravens DE Brent Urban‘s new deal.

DT Chris Baker is reunited with familiar faces with the Bengals.

Looking back at Browns G.M. John Dorsey’s past work.

Will the Steelers draft a wide receiver?

Texans DE J.J. Watt and QB Deshaun Watson are rehab buddies.

Who will the Colts target on defense in free agency?

Assessing the Jaguars safeties ahead of free agency.

Texans coach Mike Vrabel is looking forward to working with LB Kevin Dodd.

Broncos players reacted to the Aqib Talib trade.

Is kick returner a need for the Chiefs?

Fred Taylor has fond memories of Chargers coach Anthony Lynn.

The Raiders still appear to have confidence in CB Gareon Conley.

Will S Kenny Vacarro land with the Cowboys?

The Alec Ogletree trade is the first big move for the Giants at linebacker in a long time.

What does Michael Bennett bring to the Eagles defensive line?

A healthy TE Jordan Reed would be a nice offseason addition for the Redskins.

The Bears are looking for leaders on their roster.

A guard could be high on the Lions’ shopping list.

His visit ended without a contract, but the Packers could still sign DE Muhammad Wilkerson.

Tight end is a spot the Vikings could address in free agency.

The Falcons expect DE Jack Crawford to be healthy for training camp.

What is the Panthers’ offseason plan at wide receiver?

Catching up with what Saints RB Alvin Kamara is up to this offseason.

The Buccaneers opted for continuity at backup quarterback.

Do the Cardinals have the money to chase QB Kirk Cousins?

The Rams continued a busy offseason on Thursday.

WR Marquise Goodwin became the sixth 49ers player to sign an extension this offseason.

The Seahawks are breaking up the band.