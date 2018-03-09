Friday’s PFT PM looks at trade craziness, more

PFT PM

Friday’s edition of the PFT PM podcast was being taped while news of the Jarvis Landry trade broke, which means you’ll get the benefit of my real-time surprise at the news.

You’ll also hear plenty about Richard Sherman, Mike Evans/DeSean Jackson, Drew Brees, Doug Martin/Marshawn Lynch and more.

Also, plenty of questions were answered before we wrapped for the week — the last week before what typically is the craziest week of the offseason. Based on the past couple of days, next week can’t get much crazier than this week has been.

The show can be heard below. Please subscribe via Apple Podcasts (I keep saying please), rate it, and review it.