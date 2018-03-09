Howie Roseman now has made 15 trades since regaining power

Getty Images

Eagles coach Doug Pederson got deserved kudos for his aggressiveness this season. But what of Eagles vice president of football operations Howie Roseman’s aggressiveness on the personnel side?

Roseman isn’t sitting on the Eagles’ first Lombardi Trophy. He’s gearing up for second run.

The Eagles made two trades this week, getting Michael Bennett, Daryl Worley and a seventh-round pick, while giving up Torrey Smith, Marcus Johnson and a fifth-round choice.

Those were Roseman’s 14th and 15th trades since he regained power in 2016 following Chip Kelly’s departure, via Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Zangaro put together a list of Roseman’s 15 trades:

Panthers — Get Daryl Worley; Give up Torrey Smith.

Seahawks — Get Michael Bennett, seventh; Give up Marcus Johnson, fifth.

Dolphins — Get Jay Ajayi; Give up fourth.

Saints — Get seventh; Give up Jon Dorenbos (trade was voided when Dorenbos failed his physical).

Jets — Get Dexter McDougle; Give up Terrence Brooks.

Seahawks — Get fifth; give up Matt Tobin, seventh.

Bills — Get Ronald Darby; Give up Jordan Matthews, third.

Broncos — Get conditional pick; Give up Allen Barbre.

Ravens — Get Tim Jernigan, third; Give up third (higher pick).

Patriots — Get fourth-rounder. Give up Eric Rowe.

Vikings — Get first, fourth; Give up Sam Bradford.

Titans — Get Dorial Green-Beckham; Give up Dennis Kelly.

Broncos — Get conditional pick; Give up Mark Sanchez.

Titans — Get fourth; Give up DeMarco Murray, fourth.

Dolphins — Get No. 8 pick; Give up Kiko Alonso, Byron Maxwell, No. 13 pick.