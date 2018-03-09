J.J. Watt posts workout video with Deshaun Watson

Getty Images

The Texans don’t have many draft picks left, and they’re spending most of their time dodging public relations potholes.

So you’ll pardon them if they enjoy the few signs of good news around their program.

Via the Houston Chronicle, Texans defensive end J.J. Watt posted video of him working out alongside quarterback Deshaun Watson.

The two are running, which says a lot. Watt is coming back from a broken leg and Watson from a torn ACL. While Watt’s wearing an elastic wrap, Watson’s not wearing any kind of brace.

There’s only so much you can tell from online video, but the fact they are ambulatory is a good sign. Watt in particular has struggled, with three surgeries in the past two seasons to fix his leg and his troublesome back.

The Texans don’t have a first- or second-round pick last year, trading them away to acquire Watson and get rid of Brock Osweiler.