Jarvis Landry: “I can live with what’s happened because I gave my all all the time”

Jarvis Landry said he’s at peace with the trade that will send him to the Browns.

“You know what, man? I’ve had great people in my corner — my entire family, a couple of mentors of mine,” Landry said, via a video posted by the Sun-Sentinel. “[I was] just working through the process, just trying to enjoy it. As stressful as it may seem, I try to take joy [in it].

“I’m happy. I can live with what’s happened because I know I gave my all [to the Dolphins] all the time.”

The wide receiver denied he orchestrated the trade to the Browns, though the Dolphins had given him permission to seek a trade.

“It just kind of worked out that way,” Landry said.

Landry was scheduled to become a free agent until the Dolphins used the franchise tag on him. Miami received a fourth-round pick in 2018 — No. 123 overall — and a seventh-round pick in 2019 as compensation.

“Once I played my four years, a lot of things were out of my control,” Landry said. “So the four years that I did have to have the opportunity to play for the Miami Dolphins, I left it all there. I don’t have any regrets about that.”

Landry, 25, made 400 catches for 4,038 yards and 22 touchdowns in his four-year career with the Dolphins.

He joins a Cleveland receiving corps that includes Corey Coleman and Josh Gordon.

“I’m excited. I’m excited about the next chapter in my life,” Landry said.

2 responses to "Jarvis Landry: "I can live with what's happened because I gave my all all the time"

  1. Jarvis Landry is one of the greatest Dolphins of the post-Marino era.

    I’ll personally never forget the pass he caught where he got stopped at the line by a few defenders and then a couple of Miami’s offensive lineman ran over and pushed him and the opposing defenders over the goal line. The Dolphins don’t get that score if he doesn’t give up on the play, and that was Jarvis on every snap he played for us.

    I wish him the best. I understand both sides’ needs and wants in this situation but i truly wish nothing positivity wherever his career leads him.

  2. Let’s see if you give your ALL with the Browns to see if you really want to help build a winner?

