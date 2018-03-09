Jarvis Landry: “I can live with what’s happened because I gave my all all the time”

Getty Images

Jarvis Landry said he’s at peace with the trade that will send him to the Browns.

“You know what, man? I’ve had great people in my corner — my entire family, a couple of mentors of mine,” Landry said, via a video posted by the Sun-Sentinel. “[I was] just working through the process, just trying to enjoy it. As stressful as it may seem, I try to take joy [in it].

“I’m happy. I can live with what’s happened because I know I gave my all [to the Dolphins] all the time.”

The wide receiver denied he orchestrated the trade to the Browns, though the Dolphins had given him permission to seek a trade.

“It just kind of worked out that way,” Landry said.

Landry was scheduled to become a free agent until the Dolphins used the franchise tag on him. Miami received a fourth-round pick in 2018 — No. 123 overall — and a seventh-round pick in 2019 as compensation.

“Once I played my four years, a lot of things were out of my control,” Landry said. “So the four years that I did have to have the opportunity to play for the Miami Dolphins, I left it all there. I don’t have any regrets about that.”

Landry, 25, made 400 catches for 4,038 yards and 22 touchdowns in his four-year career with the Dolphins.

He joins a Cleveland receiving corps that includes Corey Coleman and Josh Gordon.

“I’m excited. I’m excited about the next chapter in my life,” Landry said.