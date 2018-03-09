Joe Mixon wants Sammy Watkins to join Bengals

Posted by Josh Alper on March 9, 2018, 10:59 AM EST
Getty Images

We’ve seen plenty of players try their hand at recruiting Kirk Cousins over the last couple of months, but Cousins isn’t the only impending free agent in the league that others would like to call their teammate.

Bengals running back Joe Mixon has identified a player he’d like to see come to Cincinnati when the new league year opens next week. Mixon took to Twitter to reach out to wide receiver Sammy Watkins, who is set to hit the open market after the Rams passed on giving him the franchise tag.

Watkins responded by writing “you never know brother this business is crazy” and Mixon followed up to say that “the city is waiting on you.”

Watkins had 39 catches for 593 yards and eight touchdowns after joining the Rams in an August trade with the Bills. They’re reportedly interested in re-signing him, but could get some competition from Cincinnati if the Bengals share their running back’s desire to see Watkins in orange and black next season.

Permalink 14 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

14 responses to “Joe Mixon wants Sammy Watkins to join Bengals

  2. If you are going to run a team without an offensive line… you better load up on quick, quality receivers to give the quarterback a chance to hit someone before defenders get into the backfield in 1.5 seconds.

    It would have been nice to see Andy Dalton play with a quality #2 wr when the team had an above-average offensive line.

  6. Hmmm, to play for a QB like Andy Dalton, a bungling coach like Marvin Lewis on a team full of criminals in Cincinnati or a young QB in Goff, an innovative coach like Sean Payton, and in Southern California. Tough choice there.

  10. Watkins is another player that is buyer beware. Any contract he get better be for the bare minimum and nothing guaranteed along with loads of incentive and behavior clauses. The only way he’ll be motivated is by $$$.

  11. doctorrustbelt says:
    March 9, 2018 at 11:06 am
    If you are going to run a team without an offensive line… you better load up on quick, quality receivers to give the quarterback a chance to hit someone before defenders get into the backfield in 1.5 seconds.

    It would have been nice to see Andy Dalton play with a quality #2 wr when the team had an above-average offensive line.

    9 5 Rate This
    __________________________________

    In 2015 behind a good OL and before getting injured was almost in MVP talk.

    12 games (got hurt early in 13 against Steelers)
    25 td/7 int and a 106 passer rating. Bengals were 10-2 on the year and cruising. He had a healthy Eifert, Marvin Jones, and Sanu ( on top of AJ Green)

    Over 16 games that is 4333 yards 33 td to 9 int. Basically Tom Brady’s (2017 NFL MVP) stats from last year – 4577 Yates 32/8.

  12. I don’t think Mixon is “an awful human being” (where did that come from?), and the Rams’ coach is Sean McVay, not Payton. But I do have to agree that Watkins might be better served staying in LA. I just don’t see the upside for Cincy (they’ve had plenty of chances) especially with Dalton behind center. McVay is certainly more aggressive and innovative – although I don’t know that they figured out his role last year. And with what might be the best secondary (and therefore one of the best defenses) in football, LA could soon be a place to thrive. Not sure I would leave there.

  13. Why get Watkins when they literally have a younger/cheaper version the same player in John Ross? Both Watkins and Ross are cast as anything and are often injured. No thanks.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!