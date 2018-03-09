Joe Mixon wants Sammy Watkins to join Bengals

Getty Images

We’ve seen plenty of players try their hand at recruiting Kirk Cousins over the last couple of months, but Cousins isn’t the only impending free agent in the league that others would like to call their teammate.

Bengals running back Joe Mixon has identified a player he’d like to see come to Cincinnati when the new league year opens next week. Mixon took to Twitter to reach out to wide receiver Sammy Watkins, who is set to hit the open market after the Rams passed on giving him the franchise tag.

Watkins responded by writing “you never know brother this business is crazy” and Mixon followed up to say that “the city is waiting on you.”

Watkins had 39 catches for 593 yards and eight touchdowns after joining the Rams in an August trade with the Bills. They’re reportedly interested in re-signing him, but could get some competition from Cincinnati if the Bengals share their running back’s desire to see Watkins in orange and black next season.