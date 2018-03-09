Jon Gruden met with Doug Martin

Getty Images

Raiders coach Jon Gruden has sung the praises of Marshawn Lynch since he took over in Oakland, but that doesn’t mean he’s not looking for options.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Gruden recently met with former Buccaneers running back Doug Martin “and came away impressed with him as a person.”

Martin was at one point one of the more productive backs in the league, but injuries and a suspension made it easier for the Bucs to part ways.

He’s 29 years old and two years removed from being at his best, but the Raiders are smart to look at options if they want to keep Lynch around (at some price, even if it’s not the $6 million he’s due now).

It’s also interesting in that it gives the clear impression the Raiders are looking at other backs, and having leverage is always a handy thing.