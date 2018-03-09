Packers also moved up in the fourth, fifth rounds of draft in Kizer-Randall trade

Getty Images

The Packers not only got quarterback DeShone Kizer in the trade of cornerback Damarious Randall. They also will trade places with the Browns in the fourth and fifth rounds of the draft, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

That’s an added bonus for Green Bay.

The trade won’t become official until 4 p.m. ET Wednesday when the new league year begins.

Randall, the 30th overall pick in the 2015 draft, started 30 of 39 games in Green Bay. He intercepted 10 passes and broke up 32.

Kizer, the 52nd overall pick in 2017, went 0-15 last season as the Browns’ starter. He threw 11 touchdowns and 22 interceptions.