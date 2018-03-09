Packers not worried about finding a QB replacement, yet

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 9, 2018, 11:53 AM EST
Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst’s first priority will be making Aaron Rodgers the highest-paid player in the league.

But after he secures the present for the Packers, his history there means he’s always going to be aware of how important it is to secure the future.

The Packers have been competitive for generations primarily because they’ve had MVP-level quarterbacks, and they kept the pipeline stocked behind them to have surplus to flip.

There’s no immediate need to replace the 34-year-old Rodgers, but there wasn’t an immediate need to replace Brett Favre when Rodgers fell into their laps in the 2005 NFL Draft.

I don’t think I’m thinking out that far right now,” Gutekunst said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com. “But yeah, I know what you’re saying.”

Rodgers was able to sit for three years, which made for an easier transition for him, if not an awkward one for Favre.

So with five quarterbacks possibly going in the first round, there comes a point in the evaluation when Gutekunst at least has to consider it, since he was a scout with the Packers when Ted Thompson pulled the trigger on Rodgers.

“I’ll say this: It’s nice seeing the experience of going from one [quarterback] to the next, seeing that happen and the way it was handled,” Gutekunst said. “It’s nice being part of that.”

The other thing the Packers have been able to do is parlay that stability at the top and frequent mid-round picks into a revolving cast of backups, some of which they have traded for other things. But whether they start the process for a starter this year or in the future, it’s a decision Gutekunst is going to have face at some point in his five-year contract.

26 responses to “Packers not worried about finding a QB replacement, yet

  1. Rodgers was able to sit for three years, which made for an easier transition for him, if not an awkward one for Favre.
    Critical in his development. Nothing easy about it.

    Favre tortured him, as per local beat writers.

    And the Packers did Rodgers no favors in 2008 by not divorcing Old #4. Many fans sided with Favre, and would have taken him back rather than the obvious choice to go forward with Rodgers.

  2. Should not be worried about replacing Rogers yet but they better be worried about replacing that bum Hundley. It would be terrible if Rogers had to miss a few games next year and for Hundley to come in and end the season again for the Pack, wasting another year of Rogers!!!!!

  5. If Josh Allen is there at 14 I say take him but I wouldn’t touch the others. Allen has the raw talent that under Rodgers for a few years could make for another messy transition where the fans become divided. Worked out just fine last time.

  6. Meanwhile, our placeholders last season are getting rid of all of their QBs, including one the one that took them to the nfc championship (where they choked unlike any team I’ve ever seen).

  9. GB needs to move on from Aaron Rodgers.

    While this will not be popular with GB fans (and I am a GB shareholder), AR is demanding too much of the money which could otherwise be spent on player acquisition. I say get rid of him and build the next great GB dynasty. Frankly, I think AR is more concerned about where he lives in Del Mar, CA; golf tournaments; the ESPY awards; the women he dates; and State Farm commercials than he is about football.

    He is a diva in his own mind.

    And football teams don’t need divas.

  11. Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst’s first priority will be to drain all available cap space to make Aaron Rodgers content that he is the highest-paid player in the league.

  16. tokyosandblaster says:
    March 9, 2018 at 12:03 pm

    Meanwhile, our placeholders last season are getting rid of all of their QBs, including one the one that took them to the nfc championship (where they choked unlike any team I’ve ever seen).
    They lost big on the road to a better team. Is that really any different from what happened to the Packers in Atlanta just one year ago? And is that really considered a bigger “choke” than blowing a 12-point lead with 5 minutes left?

    For a Packer fan, you don’t seem to watch your team very much.

  17. aarons444 says:
    Rodgers should play out his deal and force the Packers to elevate their game before making another commitment to them.
    You do realize he's under contract through the 2019 season…….. right ?

  19. Yeah, because the Brett Hundley plan worked so well.
    He was drafted to develop and then trade for picks. It hasn't played out very well and I'll admit that,… but the cost was low. He was a 5th round pick.
    5th round picks are 50/50 at best.

  20. tokyosandblaster says:
    March 9, 2018 at 12:03 pm

    Meanwhile, our placeholders last season are getting rid of all of their QBs, including one the one that took them to the nfc championship (where they choked unlike any team I’ve ever seen).

    funny how you insinuate the vikings as “placeholders” as they have won the division 2 out of the last 3 and have beaten the packers 4 out of the last 5.

    and im shocked you didnt watch the 2014 NFC Choke-ionship game (AND 4th and 26, AND favre int vs the giants AND 15-1 AND kap running wild 2x AND larry Fitz AND the atlanta game)

    not much of a fan…..

  21. packrh8tr,

    You forgot to mention a marginal NFL QB (Colin Kapernick) gaining 444 yards of total offense… all by himself.

    .. yet, somehow, Dom Capers lasted 5 more years as a coordinator.

    Explains why this team finds themselves in the state they’re in.

  22. The Packers need a journeyman QB to back up Rodgers, just a guy to win a few games. It would be a huge mistake to think a Journeyman QB is the same as a franchise QB, just look at Keenum.

  23. You do realize he’s under contract through the 2019 season…….. right ?
    Are you under the impression they can clean up this mess in a single offseason?

  24. I don’t think they were looking to replace Favre in that draft, but they had done their homework and knew that Rodgers was an absolute steal at the spot. Hopefully they’re doing that now, in case someone they believe in falls.

  25. Packers have a minimum of 6 more good years out of Rodgers…
    Are you operating on a 1 year per each screw in his collarbone formula?….

  26. I don’t think it is quite time to look for a replacement just yet but I do think they need to address the backup QB position soon. They need to replace Hundley though and I think they need to think long and hard about QB after the first couple of rounds.

    I am a Packers fan and I find it baffling that some Packers fans actually want to move on from Rodgers when they obviously don’t have the next QB on their roster yet.

