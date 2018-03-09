Panthers tender four exclusive rights free agents

Getty Images

The Panthers made a splashy move on Friday by agreeing to trade cornerback Daryl Worley to the Eagles for wide receiver Torrey Smith and they also made a series of smaller moves involving their exclusive rights free agents.

The Panthers announced that they have tendered four of those players, which means they will not have the right to negotiate with other teams. They also announced that they have re-signed defensive lineman Drew Iddings, who was also set to be an exclusive rights free agent.

Punter Michael Palardy, wide receiver Damiere Byrd, offensive lineman Tyler Larsen and tight end Chris Manhertz received tenders.

Palardy set a franchise record with a net average of 42.4 yards per punt last season while Byrd caught a pair of touchdowns in between two stints on injured reserve. Larsen started 10 games at center while Ryan Kalil was out with a neck injury and Manhertz played in every game as the team’s third tight end.