Rams sign Jake McQuaide to three-year deal

The Rams are keeping long snapper Jake McQuaide, having signed him to a three-year deal.

McQuaide, 30, has served as the Rams’ long snapper since he entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of Ohio State in 2011. He’s made every long snap for the franchise since joining the Rams.

He was slated to become an unrestricted free agent at the start of the new league year next week.

McQuaide, a Pro Bowl selection in 2016 and 2017, was instrumental in helping Greg Zuerlein and Johnny Hekker to postseason honors. Zuerlein and Hekker have earned four Pro Bowl berths and two All-Pro nods with McQuaide as their long snapper.