Ravens were the only other serious suitor for Jarvis Landry

Getty Images

It ultimately came down to the new Browns and the old Browns.

Per a source with knowledge of the thinking, the Baltimore Ravens were the other other serious suitor for receiver Jarvis Landry, who was traded by the Dolphins on Friday (officially, next Wednesday) to the Browns.

Landry seems like a perfect AFC North receiver — a hard-nosed, grind-it-out pass-catcher who will thrive in the elements and make big plays in key spots.

He led the league with 112 catches in 2017, and Landry has exactly 400 catches in four seasons. He also is durable, playing in all 64 regular-season career games.

His next 16 regular-season career games will be played in the AFC North. And maybe more.