Posted by Mike Florio on March 9, 2018, 7:25 PM EST
It ultimately came down to the new Browns and the old Browns.

Per a source with knowledge of the thinking, the Baltimore Ravens were the other other serious suitor for receiver Jarvis Landry, who was traded by the Dolphins on Friday (officially, next Wednesday) to the Browns.

Landry seems like a perfect AFC North receiver — a hard-nosed, grind-it-out pass-catcher who will thrive in the elements and make big plays in key spots.

He led the league with 112 catches in 2017, and Landry has exactly 400 catches in four seasons. He also is durable, playing in all 64 regular-season career games.

His next 16 regular-season career games will be played in the AFC North. And maybe more.

7 responses to “Ravens were the only other serious suitor for Jarvis Landry

  1. Good for the Browns. Hopefully they can break the Belichick curse and shake the Modell misery.

  2. The Browns trying to be relevant…thats funny…sorry Jarvis …. Factory of sadness where dreams go to die OUCH!!!

  3. The AFC North has become a cream puff division. Maybe the Browns can put together a physical team that can field some competition to the rest of the AFC

  4. Landry seems like a perfect AFC North receiver — a hard-nosed, grind-it-out pass-catcher who will thrive in the elements and make big plays in key spots.
    ~~~~~~~~~~~~
    Wishful thinking. It is true that he made some key plays. It is also true that he made some colossal mistakes that hurt badly. If he maintains a similar production level then he could be a great AFCN receiver. Conversely, if he mails it in because he got paid then giving him all that cash was a stupid idea.

  7. Who is going to throw to Jarvis? Now we know just how bad Adam Gase hated Landry!You talk about a need for social justice! Jarvis should take a knee over the way the Dolphins screwed him!

