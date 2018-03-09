Report: Cowboys discussing Orlando Scandrick’s future, with all options in play

Getty Images

The Cowboys continue to discuss cornerback Orlando Scandrick‘s future, with all options still on the table, Josina Anderson of ESPN reports.

It has appeared for awhile that Scandrick is on his way out in Dallas, and he has told Anderson he could benefit from a “change of scenery.”

The Cowboys would prefer to trade Scandrick than to cut him, and they tried to do just that last year during the draft. They wanted Saints safety Kenny Vaccaro in return for Scandrick.

If they move Byron Jones from safety to corner as expected, the Cowboys will have a logjam at the position.

Scandrick, 31, made 38 tackles, no interceptions and three pass breakups in 11 games last season before going on injured reserve.