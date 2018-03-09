Report: Drew Brees won’t be able to negotiate with other teams on Monday

Getty Images

Players set to become unrestricted free agents when their contracts expire next week can begin negotiating new contracts with prospective teams beginning on Monday.

Drew Brees will not have that same luxury.

According to Nick Underhill of the Advocate, Brees will not be permitted to speak with opposing teams until his contract voids on March 14.

The 14th presents a deadline for the Saints to get a new contract done. They will be saddled with $18 million in dead money against their salary cap should a new deal not come together before the start of the new league year.

Brees, general manager Mickey Loomis and head coach Sean Payton all expect a deal to come together to keep Brees in New Orleans. However, there is still the very real logistical deadline presented by the beginning of free agency.

In the meantime, Brees won’t be permitted the same luxury of speaking with other teams early next week that other free agents will enjoy before the next league year begins on Wednesday.