Report: Eagles trade Torrey Smith to Panthers

The Eagles have reportedly made their second trade of the week.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that they have agreed to trade wide receiver Torrey Smith to the Panthers. The Eagles will get back cornerback Daryl Worley as compensation in a deal that can’t be officially consummated until March 14.

Smith signed a three-year, $15 million deal with the Eagles as a free agent last offseason, but the emergence of other receivers, a lack of guaranteed money and a tight cap situation pointed to his departure this month. Trading him for Worley clears over $4 million in cap space as Worley is still on the rookie deal he signed as a 2016 third-round pick.

It also gives the Eagles, who also traded for defensive end Michael Bennett this week, further insurance against the potential loss of Patrick Robinson in free agency. Worley started 14 games for Carolina last season and had a pair of interceptions.

The Panthers were expected to add to a wide receiver group fronted by Devin Funchess and 2017 second-round pick Curtis Samuel and Smith has been a deep threat throughout his career. That would seem to make him a fit for what Norv Turner has traditionally liked in the passing game and he’ll be joining the Panthers next week as long as nothing forces the teams to reconsider the deal over the next few days.