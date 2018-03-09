Report: Eagles trade Torrey Smith to Panthers

Posted by Josh Alper on March 9, 2018, 1:38 PM EST
Getty Images

The Eagles have reportedly made their second trade of the week.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that they have agreed to trade wide receiver Torrey Smith to the Panthers. The Eagles will get back cornerback Daryl Worley as compensation in a deal that can’t be officially consummated until March 14.

Smith signed a three-year, $15 million deal with the Eagles as a free agent last offseason, but the emergence of other receivers, a lack of guaranteed money and a tight cap situation pointed to his departure this month. Trading him for Worley clears over $4 million in cap space as Worley is still on the rookie deal he signed as a 2016 third-round pick.

It also gives the Eagles, who also traded for defensive end Michael Bennett this week, further insurance against the potential loss of Patrick Robinson in free agency. Worley started 14 games for Carolina last season and had a pair of interceptions.

The Panthers were expected to add to a wide receiver group fronted by Devin Funchess and 2017 second-round pick Curtis Samuel and Smith has been a deep threat throughout his career. That would seem to make him a fit for what Norv Turner has traditionally liked in the passing game and he’ll be joining the Panthers next week as long as nothing forces the teams to reconsider the deal over the next few days.

30 responses to “Report: Eagles trade Torrey Smith to Panthers

  1. Howie isn’t playing around. He’s playing Chess while Bellichick is playing checkers.

  3. Howie is playing chess while everyone else is playing checkers. Gets a 23 yo CB with good size for a guy who was getting cut next week anyway. Instant cap relief.

  7. Smith did get open quite a bit, so he still has gas left in the tank and can still stretch the field. Drops are what hurts his value, but he did come through just enough for the birds. Good luck Torrey!…love this trade, how about howie!

  8. Thank you for the hard work this year Torrey. Now for Worley…. I don’t know much about him unless it’s on Madden,but I believe he’s not a big name,not a bad name,but a serviceable DB who can grow with his youth in philly and the coaching we have he should do fine. Good trade for both sides.

  10. Is it just me, or does all these trades give me deja vu on how Ruben Amaro Jr ran the Phillies to the ground?

  12. Guess who’s back, back again
    Marty’s’s back, tell a friend

    Just when you think he’s learned from past mistakes…throws a ton of cash at a kicker, then trades for a guy that had 4 drops in 64 targets (would have led been tied for team lead with J-Stew)

    Cam remember this offseason…this is when the org pisses away your prime.

  13. Eagles not satisfied , meanwhile Jerrah holds court in Dallas during happy hour while not doing one thing to improve the team

  15. LoL obviously the panthers do not view worley as a starting CB or they wouldn’t have traded him for the 4th WR on your depth chart. you eagles fans are starting to sound like Pats fans

    southforidaslayer says:
    March 9, 2018 at 1:44 pm
    Howie roseman is exceptional at trades I don’t understand how you get any kind of value for a player like Torrey smith let alone a starting Corner back

  16. Now that’s a good trade! Much bigger fan of this trade than the Bennett trade! Get a younger player and shave $4 million off the salary cap = great trade by Howie Roseman!

  17. I love love love what Howie is doing, he is playing 3 chess tables while other GM’s are playing checkers. Keep at it Howie win us a second Super Bowl.

  18. He is from Philly – played high school ball at Penn Charter.

    Matt Meier says:
    March 9, 2018 at 1:55 pm
    What do you mean “back to Philly”? His only two seasons in the league were in Carolina

  19. Matt Meier says:
    March 9, 2018 at 1:55 pm
    What do you mean “back to Philly”? His only two seasons in the league were in Carolina.

    _______________

    He grew up in Philly.

  20. This trade tells me those rumors of the Eagles dealing Darby just might be real. I think dealing Darby would be a mistake unless the Eagles are certain Sidney Jones can fill his shoes.

  21. Torrey smith has speed, but awful hands. Maybe he’ll do well in Carolina, Ted Ginn Jr seemed to do decent only in New Orleans & Carolina, maybe Torrey can do decent in Carolina

  23. feckyerlife says:
    March 9, 2018 at 2:00 pm
    LoL obviously the panthers do not view worley as a starting CB or they wouldn’t have traded him for the 4th WR on your depth chart. you eagles fans are starting to sound like Pats fans

    southforidaslayer says:
    March 9, 2018 at 1:44 pm
    Howie roseman is exceptional at trades I don’t understand how you get any kind of value for a player like Torrey smith let alone a starting Corner back

    First of all Southfloridaslayer isnt a Birds fan. Second Worley started 25 of 31 games he has played in. that is by definition a starting CB.

  24. Torrey Smith was great in the postseason but he was lousy through most of the regular season! Stone hands! That Howie got anything of value for him shows why he was executive of the year. Amazing GM!

  25. how many times are we going to see chess / checkers mentioned ? is it the same troll w/ multiple accounts haha

  26. “First of all Southfloridaslayer isnt a Birds fan. Second Worley started 25 of 31 games he has played in. that is by definition a starting CB”

    Yes, Worley was a starter for the Panthers but was one of the week links in the secondary. This almost guarantees that the Panthers draft a CB in the first round barring another move or free agent signing.

  27. Howie isn’t playing around. He’s playing Chess while Bellichick is playing checkers.
    ________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

    Cute. A few years ago Howie was playing unemployed in favor of Chip Kelly. Let’s pump the brakes a bit here with the Eagles claiming to be the next dynasty and Howie already being enshrined in the HoF. We’ve seen better teams fall apart a year after winning the SB (see Seahawks, Seattle). Philly had a great year and Howie made some good moves. Is it sustainable in the long-term, that’s the real question.

  29. saveusterrelldavis says:
    March 9, 2018 at 1:42 pm
    He will fill the Ted Ginn run real fast and drop the ball role perfectly!
    —————-

    Yeah, and at least double the salary.

  30. No I think Howie is playing Monopoly while others are playing hopscotch…no wait Howie is playing Cards Against Humanity while everyone plays Trivial Pursuit?….let it go folks he is doing a nice job lets not oversell this okay?

