Report: Joe Tessitore replacing Sean McDonough on MNF

Getty Images

Joe Tessitore will replace Sean McDonough in ESPN’s Monday Night Football booth, Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reports.

He becomes only the sixth play-by-play voice in the long history of Monday Night Football, following Keith Jackson, Frank Gifford, Al Michaels, Mike Tirico and McDonough.

McDonough held the job for two seasons, but he mutually agreed to return to ESPN’s college football’s broadcast.

Tessitore joined ESPN in 2002 and has provided the play-by-play for the network’s Saturday Night College Football Primetime Game and the College Football Playoff.