Report: Mike Evans agrees to five-year, $82.5 million extension

Getty Images

Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans has a new deal.

Evans has agreed to a five-year, $82.5 million extension that includes $55 million guaranteed, according to multiple reports. He now is under contract through the 2023 season.

Evans, the seventh overall pick in 2014, had been set to make $13.2 million this season on his fifth-year option.

He has topped the 1,000-yard season in each of his first four seasons and already ranks third in team history for career receiving yards. Evans, 24, has 309 career catches and 32 touchdowns and has played at least 15 games every season.