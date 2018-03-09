Report: Peyton Manning turns down ESPN, FOX still possible

Getty Images

Peyton Manning has turned down a chance to join ESPN as an analyst for Monday Night Football, Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reports.

The former quarterback remains undecided about joining FOX’s Thursday night package, via Marchand.

Manning could make a mint in a TV gig based on a recent report that both networks were prepared to pay Manning up to $10 million per year.

After signing a five-year deal for Thursday Night Football, FOX hopes to make the prime-time weekday broadcast a bigger deal than Monday Night Football. The addition of Manning would go a long way in doing that.

FOX has two advantages over ESPN in its bid to land Manning: He wouldn’t have to work on weekends in doing a Thursday broadcast, and FOX’s 11-game schedule is shorter than ESPN’s 19 games.

ESPN now will have to turn to Plan B as it seeks to replace Jon Gruden.