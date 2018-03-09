Report: Seahawks to cut Richard Sherman today

Getty Images

It seemed obvious that something was up with Richard Sherman the other day, when he was telling his teammates goodbye.

Now, the inevitable end has come.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Seahawks have told the veteran cornerback he would be released today, setting him into the market before the start of the league year next Wednesday.

Even though he’s coming off a torn Achilles and a cleanup surgery to the other one, Sherman should be sought-after commodity, particularly for teams close to contention.

And while the Seahawks defense had already begun to fade, seeing so many big names discarded still pulls a startling curtain on what was one of the league’s top defenses.