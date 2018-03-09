Sean McDonough leaving MNF to return to college football

Getty Images

ESPN turned over its Monday Night Football booth, replacing Sean McDonough after losing Jon Gruden to the Raiders.

McDonough has mutually agreed to leave Monday Night Football to return to college football for ESPN, Richard Deitsch of Sports Illustrated reports.

McDonough signed a new multi-year extension and his assignments will include a College Football Playoff Semifinal, ESPN later announced.

McDonough spent the past two seasons alongside Gruden in the Monday night booth. He first worked for ESPN in 1989-95 before re-joining the network in 2000.

McDonough became the fifth voice of Monday Night Football, joining Keith Jackson, Frank Gifford, Al Michaels and Mike Tirico.

Peyton Manning reportedly turned down an opportunity to become the analyst on Monday Night Football and still is deciding whether to join FOX’s Thursday Night Football broadcast.