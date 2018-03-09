Report: Steelers expected to cut Mike Mitchell

Getty Images

The Steelers are reportedly set to part ways with a veteran member of their secondary.

Shortly after safety Mike Mitchell suggested that something might be afoot with his roster spot in a tweet saying “it is what it is,” Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported that the Steelers are expected to release him.

Mitchell was set to make $5 million in the final year of his contract with a cap charge of more than $8.1 million. The Steelers will recoup $6.3 million of that space as they head into free agency.

Mitchell has been a fixture in the starting lineup for Pittsburgh over the last four years. He missed the only three games of his tenure during the 2017 season and finished the year with 53 tackles.

That may not wind up as the end of the line for Mitchell with the Steelers. Rapoport adds that the team is open to bringing him back for less money, but it appears Mitchell will get the chance to see if anyone wants to pay him more before considering that possibility.