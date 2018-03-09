Reports: Lions met with Eric Ebron, who they still could trade

Getty Images

The Lions still are deciding what to do with Eric Ebron. They met with the tight end Thursday, Dianna Russini of ESPN reports.

Detroit has made it clear it is open to trading Ebron, the 10th overall pick in 2014, and the Lions made no guarantees to Ebron about his future, via Russini.

Ebron’s $8.25 million salary becomes guaranteed March 14.

The Lions listened to offers for Ebron at the trade deadline in October, too, but didn’t hear a deal to their liking.

Ebron made 53 catches for 574 yards and four touchdowns for the season and for his career has 186 receptions for 2,079 yards and 11 touchdowns.