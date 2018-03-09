Richard Sherman: I am looking forward to what the future holds

Getty Images

Cornerback Richard Sherman wrote a letter to the Seahawks, thanking the organization, his teammates and the fans.

“I would like to say thank you to the Seattle Seahawks organization for taking a chance on a kid that was overlooked by many. For that, I am truly grateful. Thank you to the coaching staff, trainers, equipment guys, and office staff for the love and support you have shown me for the last seven seasons.

“To my brothers, this journey would not have been the same without each of you. It has been [an] amazing ride from beginning to end, with memories to last a lifetime. To the 12s, you have been nothing short of amazing. The support you have shown me on and off the field has been invaluable to my family and [me]. Truly appreciate each and every one of you for showing up every Sunday to cheer us on.

“As this chapter comes to a close I am looking forward to what the future holds.”

Seattle released Sherman with a failed physical designation.