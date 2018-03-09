Richard Sherman: Seahawks said they want me back (at the right price)

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 9, 2018, 1:02 PM EST
The Seahawks have released cornerback Richard Sherman, but he’s not necessarily done in Seattle.

Sherman told Albert Breer of SI.com that the Seahawks told him that cutting him was about money, not about thinking he’s no longer good enough.

“They wanted the financial flexibility going into free agency but expressed that they wanted me to return and will be in contact,” Sherman said.

The Seahawks are near the bottom of the NFL in available cap space even after cutting Sherman, so he’d likely need to settle for a lot less money if he’s going to play in Seattle in 2018. Now he’s a free agent, and he can find out exactly what he’s worth on the open market.

3 responses to “Richard Sherman: Seahawks said they want me back (at the right price)

  1. This is what I expected. One, he can’t pass his physical. That is a problem. Two, they need cap space. If he CAN come back in a few months I would definitely talk to the guy. He still has talent (injuries aside). Good luck Richard, I’m not a 12 but I got no issues with you or your play. Especially not your play.

  3. I really wish NFL contracts and the whole player market wasn’t built on funny money. Teams play too many PR games with all this stuff. The fact that teams get to bail on the majority of what a deal is signed for is nonsense.

    Other sports manage to pay players what is promised. If a team doesn’t want to commit to X number of years, don’t offer it. Football is the most violent of the major team sports and the fact that players get injured frequently shouldn’t all fall on the players.

