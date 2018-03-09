Richard Sherman: Seahawks said they want me back (at the right price)

Getty Images

The Seahawks have released cornerback Richard Sherman, but he’s not necessarily done in Seattle.

Sherman told Albert Breer of SI.com that the Seahawks told him that cutting him was about money, not about thinking he’s no longer good enough.

“They wanted the financial flexibility going into free agency but expressed that they wanted me to return and will be in contact,” Sherman said.

The Seahawks are near the bottom of the NFL in available cap space even after cutting Sherman, so he’d likely need to settle for a lot less money if he’s going to play in Seattle in 2018. Now he’s a free agent, and he can find out exactly what he’s worth on the open market.