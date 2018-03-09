Ricky Jean Francois expects to move on from New England

Getty Images

Defensive lineman Ricky Jean Francois opened the 2017 season with the Packers and closed it as a member of the Patriots, but he doesn’t expect to be back in New England when the 2018 season gets underway.

Jean Francois released a statement through a public relations representative on Friday thanking the Patriots for the opportunity to play for them and said the experience “made me appreciate this game a lot more.” He also said he’s hoping to find a team he can spend a few years with before retiring.

“I plan on continuing to play at the highest level,” Jean Francois said in the statement, via Mike Reiss of ESPN.com. “Hopefully I made a strong case for myself this past season. I did absolutely everything I could to help the Patriots during my short time there, and I learned that playbook immediately. It takes a special type of player and discipline to do that so quickly. My priority right now is to find a stable home where I can step in and make a similar impact for a few more seasons before I ride off into the sunset.”

Jean Francois played six regular season games and all three playoff games for the Patriots last season. He had 10 tackles in the regular season and had six tackles and a sack in the playoffs.