Ricky Jean Francois expects to move on from New England

Defensive lineman Ricky Jean Francois opened the 2017 season with the Packers and closed it as a member of the Patriots, but he doesn’t expect to be back in New England when the 2018 season gets underway.

Jean Francois released a statement through a public relations representative on Friday thanking the Patriots for the opportunity to play for them and said the experience “made me appreciate this game a lot more.” He also said he’s hoping to find a team he can spend a few years with before retiring.

“I plan on continuing to play at the highest level,” Jean Francois said in the statement, via Mike Reiss of ESPN.com. “Hopefully I made a strong case for myself this past season. I did absolutely everything I could to help the Patriots during my short time there, and I learned that playbook immediately. It takes a special type of player and discipline to do that so quickly. My priority right now is to find a stable home where I can step in and make a similar impact for a few more seasons before I ride off into the sunset.”

Jean Francois played six regular season games and all three playoff games for the Patriots last season. He had 10 tackles in the regular season and had six tackles and a sack in the playoffs.

9 responses to “Ricky Jean Francois expects to move on from New England

  2. hes still pretty athletic but his value is definitely is as a versatile tactician. there are very few player who show more dline moves from play to play. rickey has some really old school moves like the submarine where he’ll bellyflop under an oline to lay a vicegrip on a ballcarriers lower leg. hes really fun to watch

  4. he is asking for too much money. if you read his full statement he pats himself on the back about the playbook and how it is not easy in a short amount of time, which is true, but this has to mean he is over-valuing himself in the market and the two sides are not close at all.

    if bb told him to go shopping knowing his numbers on francois was market-proof and he’d come crawling back, francois’s public statement would not have such a finality to it.

    i thought he was steady, but any guy more interested in money past age 30, than trying to win a sb, i just don’t want on my team.

    He thinks he’s a 16 game 3 down player, but he’s really a 4-3 rotational guy at this point.

    Smart of him to catch on with the Pats to boost his FA stock, but buyer beware here.

    Nothing personal towards the guy, but he’s played for some god awful teams in the past and he should be like a kid in a candy store in Foxborough, thrilled with a crack at a ring in 2018.

    Obviously, he’s looking for the biggest payday, which is fine. It’s just not going to happen in NE.

    The focus is trying to win a SB, not catering to role players’ preferences in maximizing a contract past your prime in FA.

    This is sort of why many NFL teams don’t get it. If you overpay people on the market, especially for multiple years, it can hurt your cap health.

    Look at the Rams…They just ditched two of their best front 7 guys, haven’t extended Aaron Donald, will need to pay Gurley after the season (or trade him if Goff is their future 27 mik per QB), and they’re now renting Talib with a jealous Marcus Peters in tow.

    DUMB

    LA will be sitting on two guys looking to get paid after 2018, because they’re deals are “club options”.

  8. No reason to hate on Francois. Came in and did a pretty good job. Passed Branch on the depth chart and was a good soldier. Good luck on his last contract.

  9. Maybe he’s said more elsewhere but there’s nothing definitive in his words that confirms he’s moving on – it could be read as him just thanking the Pats in past tense because he’s now FA, and letting everyone know he’s now decided he does want to play in 2018 – NE or elsewhere.

    He only got onto the Pats due to 2017 seeing them (especially on D), as one the the league’s most banged-up teams. I’m 100% certain that if he’s free & fit and Pats are banged-up again he’ll be the first they phone – and they’ve probably told him that – and indeed they’ve done that with him twice already now. He just wants more certainty is all.

