Seahawks make Jeremy Lane move official

Posted by Charean Williams on March 9, 2018, 6:04 PM EST
Getty Images

The Seahawks made the move with Jeremy Lane official, cutting the cornerback, via the league’s official transactions.

Lane’s departure will save the Seahawks $4.75 million against the cap. They have gained $17.95 million in cap space this week, via Gregg Bell of the News Tribune, by parting ways with Lane, Richard Sherman and Michael Bennett. Seattle released Sherman with a failed physical designation and traded Bennett.

The Seahawks tried to move Lane at the trade deadline in October, making him part of the original Duane Brown deal. But Lane failed his physical and returned to Seattle.

Lane, 27, was arrested in January for DUI.

Seattle made Lane a sixth-round pick in 2012, and in six seasons, he played 70 games with 21 starts.

8 responses to “Seahawks make Jeremy Lane move official

  1. Here’s the question….are they reloading or rebuilding? Because if they are rebuilding, there is no reason to extend Duane Brown. Seattle could have 40 million in cap space if it wants to. Truly amazing how many top tier players are/were on this team……and all it took was a bad kicker to derail the whole train.

  4. and all it took was a bad kicker to derail the whole train.
    ____________________________________________________
    Right, an aging and overpaid secondary had nothing to do with it. The worst offensie line in the NFL had nothing to do with it. No running game had nothing to do with it. Terrible cap management had nothing to do with it. It’s all the kickers fault

  5. Cut a player they previously traded and were moving forward from. This isn’t a surprise. The Bennett move was expected and Sherman departure was seen on the horizon by everybody. Every team makes changes in the off season so Don’t write off the Seahawks just yet. Let’s all wait to see how the off season plays out.

    I still have trust in the Seahawk front office that they will do everything to put a championship caliber team on the field when the season starts.

  6. Hawks finally going back to their roots. Tough defense and run the football. Enough fluffy football with Wilson throwing for 300+ yards

  7. Calm down people. They have young players in the pipeline and the June cuts that won’t effect their compensatory picks when signed. Plus they have a franchise qb. There’s nothing to be worried about.

  8. chawk12thman says:
    March 9, 2018 at 6:36 pm

    Thank you it's been a tough work week, and I needed a good laugh #delusional

    —————————————————————————————-

    Thank you it’s been a tough work week, and I needed a good laugh #delusional

