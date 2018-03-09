Seahawks make Jeremy Lane move official

Getty Images

The Seahawks made the move with Jeremy Lane official, cutting the cornerback, via the league’s official transactions.

Lane’s departure will save the Seahawks $4.75 million against the cap. They have gained $17.95 million in cap space this week, via Gregg Bell of the News Tribune, by parting ways with Lane, Richard Sherman and Michael Bennett. Seattle released Sherman with a failed physical designation and traded Bennett.

The Seahawks tried to move Lane at the trade deadline in October, making him part of the original Duane Brown deal. But Lane failed his physical and returned to Seattle.

Lane, 27, was arrested in January for DUI.

Seattle made Lane a sixth-round pick in 2012, and in six seasons, he played 70 games with 21 starts.