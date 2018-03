Getty Images

The Seahawks officially released cornerback Richard Sherman, listing him with a failed physical designation.

The team released a statement thanking Sherman for his service:

“Thank you for helping win championships, shape our culture and define success in Seattle. We love you and your unwavering competitiveness, confidence and fierce passion for football and life. For that, you will always be a Hawk!”

Sherman could return to the Seahawks, who made the move for financial flexibility.