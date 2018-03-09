Titans release Da’Norris Searcy

Getty Images

The Titans have parted ways with a veteran safety ahead of the start of the new league year.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media passes along word from the agents for safety Da'Norris Searcy that the Titans have released their client. Searcy spent the last three seasons in Tennessee and was set to make $3.85 million in salary and bonuses next season. The Titans will get all that money back under the cap with $1.125 million in dead money.

Searcy played every game for the Titans last year and made six starts after making 27 starts in his first two years with the team. He had 26 tackles and an interception last season.

Kevin Byard and Jonathan Cyprien are set as Tennessee’s regular starters at safety. Curtis Riley and special teamer Brynden Trawick are also on the roster.