Titans will release Matt Cassel, Eric Weems

The Titans announced on Thursday that running back DeMarco Murray will be cut loose and they added three more veterans to the discard pile on Friday.

In addition to confirming the release of safety Da'Norris Searcy, the Titans also announced that they’ve told quarterback Matt Cassel and wide receiver Eric Weems that they will be dropped from the roster as well.

Cassel joined the Titans in 2016 and spent the last two seasons backing up Marcus Mariota. He started one game in each season and completed 55-of-93 passes for 446 yards, three touchdowns and four interceptions.

Brandon Weeden is set for free agency and the Titans also have Alex Tanney and Tyler Ferguson on the roster. They may be in the market for another experienced backup to Mariota once free agency opens next week.

Weems saw most of his time on special teams during his one season with the Titans. He caught one pass, returned two punts and two kickoffs.

Cassel’s release clears $2.5 million in cap space while dispatching Weems opens another $1.35 million. Along with the space gained by cutting Murray and Searcy, the Titans have created over $13 million in space this week.