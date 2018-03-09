Wade Davis hoping to educate the homophobia out of the NFL

Getty Images

This time, the NFL may actually be doing more than sending its annual memo to teams reminding them not to be homophobic.

After one team asked Derrius Guice if he liked men at last week’s Scouting Combine, the league has issued the standard response that the question was “completely inappropriate,” and promised to investigate.

But one former NFL player who is openly gay said he’s been in contact with the league to try to educate league personnel on how to make such questions go away for good.

Wade Davis, the director of professional sports outreach for the You Can Play Project, told TMZ he’s planning a seminar now.

“I have been in contact with the NFL and I’ll be running a training/clinic in the off-season for coaches and staff to address this issue,” he said. “[I want them to] understand the physical, emotional and spiritual cost to creating a hostile environment for gay male athletes.”

Davis spent time in training camp with the Titans, Seahawks and Washington, and after his playing days were done, he came out and spoke about the pressure of being gay in the NFL culture. Now, he hopes to help teams understand that, as more and more pressure is applied to the league to make sure such questions disappear from their lexicon.