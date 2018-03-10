Browns trade Danny Shelton to Patriots for conditional pick

Posted by Mike Florio on March 10, 2018, 12:07 PM EST
The man who once lifted the Commissioner off the ground has been dumped by the team that drafted him.

According to ESPN, the Browns have traded defensive lineman Danny Shelton to the Patriots. In exchange for Shelton, the Browns reportedly give up a mid-round 2019 pick and get back a 2018 pick.

Shelton has appeared in all but two games during his three NFL seasons, but he has yet to live up to his potential.

It’s the fourth trade the Browns have made in less than 24 hours, with receiver Jarvis Landry, quarterback Tyrod Taylor, and cornerback Damarious Randall in — and Shelton and quarterback DeShone Kizer out. Chances are the Browns will be doing plenty more this week, as they try to turn around a team that has won one game in the past two years.

Meanwhile, Patriots fans likely will be hoping that, the next time Shelton picks the Commissioner up, he doesn’t let him back down so softly.

  6. Patriots fans will celebrate this as the greatest trade off all time, trading for a browns player hahaha.

  8. Brown, Guy, Shelton on the Patriots D-line. Gives Coach Hoodie increased flexibility to use 3-4 when the game plan dictates (NOW just have to ensure there are some linebackers who can set the edge AND protect the middle of the field– the last a weaknesa that the Eagles fully exploited in SB51.

  9. Too bad. Danny always seemed like such a great teammate who never became the dominant defensive linemen his high pick promised. Best of luck with a great Patriots team!

  10. Florio I am glad you wrote this because honestly I was scratching my head when I saw the alert come through. “Shelton has appeared in all but two games during his three NFL seasons, but he has yet to live up to his potential. ” – yet Pro Football Focus tanks him “Above Average.” Then I note that is #35 out of 32 teams. Might be a good move.

    I just hope this isn’t in prep for a run at Suh at Kirk Cousins money….

  13. jjfootball says:
    March 10, 2018 at 12:13 pm
    Why do these idiots keep dealing with the Patriots?

    Honestly, even though Pats fan will (and have, in the comments section) consider this to be a massive coup, as Florio points out he hasn’t lived up to his expectations. I took the time to look up his stats and rankings, and I am ok with him not only leaving, but going to the Pats whom I do not like. He isn’t a game changer.

