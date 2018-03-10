Falcons sign Blidi Wreh-Wilson to extension

Getty Images

The Falcons signed cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson to a one-year extension. He was scheduled to become a free agent next week.

Wreh-Wilson, 28, has played five NFL seasons, the past two with the Falcons. The Titans made him a third-round choice in 2013, and he spent three seasons in Tennessee.

Wreh-Wilson made a start against the Vikings in Week 13 and played seven other games last season.

His return provides depth at the position. Wreh-Wilson also is a core special teams player.

For his career, Wreh-Wilson has 91 tackles, an interception and 15 passes defensed.