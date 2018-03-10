Former Bear, Cardinal Chris Gedney dies at 47

Getty Images

Chris Gedney, who played tight end in the NFL for seven seasons, has died at the age of 47.

Gedney was a third-round draft pick of the Bears in 1993, played three seasons in Chicago, and then played four years in Arizona.

Gedney’s career was marked by injuries, including a broken collarbone, a broken leg and a stress fracture in his foot, all of which caused him to miss significant playing time.

After retiring from the NFL, Gedney worked for his alma mater, Syracuse.

No cause of death has been reported.