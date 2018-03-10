Giants cut punter Brad Wing

Getty Images

The Giants had the worst special teams in the NFL last year, and they know they need to make a change.

The first change? Cutting punter Brad Wing.

Wing had a net average of just 36.7 yards per punt last year, worst in the NFL. So it’s no surprise that he’s gone, especially considering that the Giants can save $1 million against their salary cap by cutting him. Even a punter they can sign for the league minimum ought to be an improvement.

The Giants struggled across the board on special teams — field goals, kickoff returns and punt returns, in addition to punts — so it’s safe to say the departure of Wing won’t be the Giants’ last move aimed at improving in the kicking game.