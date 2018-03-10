Giants have no comment about OBJ video

Getty Images

Let’s start this one with a general observation: What NFL players do on their own time is their own business. Unless they’re violating someone else’s rights, putting people or property at risk of injury, or taking PEDs, no one should care what they do when not working — especially not those who pay them to work.

That’s why my initial reaction to the video that some think shows Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. with a blunt next to a woman that some think has lines of cocaine arranged in front of her was, “So what?” (Actually, my reaction was, “Why hasn’t anyone eaten any of that pizza?”)

With the Giants officially acknowledging the situation, however, it becomes newsworthy, albeit mildly. Via the New York Daily News, the Giants said on Friday night that the team is aware of the video. The Giants had no comment beyond that.

Even if the video constitutes evidence of Beckham doing anything “wrong,” the Giants have no jurisdiction over the situation. It’s a league matter only. At most, the league could regard the video as evidence of behavior that would justify placement of Beckham in the lowest level of the substance-abuse policy.

But even that would be a stretch. People assume Beckham is smoking marijuana (again, so what if he is?); an assumption may not be enough to justify taking action.

Of course, when Big Shield decides to become Big Brother, what seems to be justified doesn’t always matter. It would be unfortunate, however, if the league does anything to Beckham about this.

Beyond, of course, asking him why in the hell he hadn’t eaten any of that pizza?