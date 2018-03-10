Giants will ask DRC to take less money in 2018

Getty Images

The Giants are moving cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie to safety. If they don’t move him off the roster first.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Giants want Rodgers-Cromartie to accept a significant reduction in his 2018 salary. He’s due to make $6.48 million in salary, and the two sides (per the report) are far apart on striking a deal.

It could end up in the 2008 first-round pick of the Cardinals becoming a free agent.

Signed by the Giants in 2014, Rodgers-Cromartie has become the team’s nickel corner after the arrival of Janoris Jenkins and the drafting of Eli Apple. In 2017, Rodgers-Cromartie was suspended for one game by former head coach Ben McAdoo.

Rodgers is in the final year of his contract. His cap hit is scheduled to be $8.5 million.