John Bowlen avoids jail for DUI

One of the children of Broncos owner Pat Bowlen has resolved his latest run-in with the law without having to go to jail.

Via TMZ, John Bowlen received three years probation after pleading no contest to DUI. He was arrested last July in California for driving drunk — while driving at a speed of nearly 100 miles per hour.

John Bowlen also will pay $2,415 in fines and costs, and he’ll be required to complete a DUI education program.

In 2015, John Bowlen was arrested for domestic violence; . Technically, he’s one of the candidates (because he is one of Pat Bowlen’s seven children) to eventually assume control of the franchise, under the terms of the trust that current operates the team. These incidents make that outcome very difficult, if not entirely impossible.