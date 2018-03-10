Kerry Hyder re-signs with Lions

Getty Images

Defensive end Kerry Hyder signed his exclusive rights tender, assuring his return to the Lions. His one-year tender is worth $630,000 and is not guaranteed.

Hyder seeks a comeback from a torn Achilles, which happened during the 2017 preseason and kept him on injured reserve for the season.

The Lions signed Hyder in 2015 after he spent the 2014 season on the Jets’ practice squad. He had 23 tackles and eight sacks in 2016.

Detroit already had assured Ezekiel Ansah‘s return, placing the franchise tag on the pass-rusher, and now hope Hyder regains his form of two seasons ago.

The Lions also re-signed long snapper Don Muhlbach.