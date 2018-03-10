Lions re-sign long snapper Don Muhlbach

Getty Images

The Lions might have a new coaching staff this year, but they’re going to have the same long snapper next season. Again.

The team announced that long snapper Don Muhlbach has been resigned.

That will mark his 15th season in the league, all with Detroit (212 games). If he stays healthy this year, he’ll pass Dominic Raiola (219) for second on the team’s all-time games played list, trailing only kicker Jason Hanson (327).

And if the 36-year-old Muhlbach can break Hanson’s record, that will be news.