Muhammad Wilkerson to visit Washington next

Getty Images

The Jets couldn’t wait to get rid of defensive lineman Muhammad Wilkerson, but plenty of other people want to bring him in.

According to Jason La Canfora of CBSSports.com, Wilkerson’s next free agent visit will be with Washington, and other teams may be trying to enter the mix.

He’s already touched base with the Packers, Saints, and Chiefs so far.

Pairing him with 2017 first-rounder Jonathan Allen would give Washington a solid pair up front, and perhaps line coach Jim Tomsula could motivate Wilkerson in ways the Jets and money could not.