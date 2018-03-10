Paul Richardson tweets what sounds like a good-bye to Seattle

Getty Images

Free agent Paul Richardson apparently doesn’t expect the Seahawks to re-sign him.

On Saturday night, the receiver tweeted “one thing I do know is I had a ball in Seattle!”

The Seahawks won’t pay more than $5.5 million a season for Richardson, John Clayton of ESPN 710 Seattle has reported, and Richardson wants $7 million a season.

Richardson, 25, was a second-round pick of the Seahawks in 2014. In his first three seasons, he had a combined six starts, 51 catches, 599 yards and two touchdowns.

But after his breakout 2017 season, when he made 44 catches for 703 yards and six touchdowns, Richardson is expected to find a better deal on the open market than what the Seahawks are willing to pay.