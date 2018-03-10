Richard Sherman has visit scheduled with the Lions

Getty Images

Shortly after his release from the Seahawks, Richard Sherman was quick to check in with a division rival on his familiar West Coast.

His next stop is a little out of the blue — Honolulu blue to be precise.

According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the star cornerback has a visit scheduled with the Lions next week.

There are certainly plenty of teams interested in adding a player of Sherman’s caliber, but the Lions might come as a surprise. Putting him opposite Darius Slay would give new coach Matt Patricia a solid start to his new defense.

Sherman’s first visit was to the 49ers, and he was reportedly talking contract numbers there. Whether the Lions are a team he’s legitimately interested in or leverage remains to be seen.