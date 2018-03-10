Richard Sherman lands in San Francisco

Posted by Mike Florio on March 10, 2018, 8:02 PM EST
Getty Images

Well, that didn’t take long.

One day after being released by the Seahawks, veteran cornerback Richard Sherman has agreed to terms with the 49ers, per multiple reports.

It’s a three-year deal; per NFL Media, it’s worth $39 million (we’ll wait to see what the official numbers say). Given that Sherman still hasn’t recovered from surgery on both Achilles tendons, the terms of the deal will be very interesting. Will he get a signing bonus before he can pass a physical? Will other payments hinge on his ability to play?

As one league source explained it to PFT, a surgically-repaired Achilles tendon almost always heals. The key questions are when the healing occurs, and whether the player will be as fast and effective after the tendon has healed.

The 49ers apparently were willing to assume the risk of slow healing or reduced effectiveness, all in the name of beefing up a defense with one of the key pieces of what almost was a Seattle dynasty.

The move comes at a time when Sherman was scheduled to visit the Lions, and when other teams were interested in talking to Sherman. It’s unclear whether the 49ers were willing to offer more than any other interested team, or whether Sherman simply pounced on the opportunity to tell Russell Wilsonyou f–king suck!” not in a practice but during two games per year. Maybe three.

Permalink 37 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

37 responses to “Richard Sherman lands in San Francisco

  3. I’ll be the first Niners fan to admit it. I hated Richard Sherman. Like loathe for him. Now, I’m cheering him on. And I have no shame. Go Niners!

  5. Well, I’m going to learn to like Sherman. I actually prefer taking Sherman and drafting someone over giving Trumaine Johnson a huge contract. Rams gave up 72 points to the Niners in 2 games last year and Johnson was terrible in both games. Welcome to the Niners Mr. Sherman. Seagulls fans feel free to trash Sherman now……..

  8. No way as he going to go to Detroit when he could play at home and on grass. Though thought the Chargers may have a go at him.

  11. “As one league source explained it to PFT, a surgically-repaired Achilles tendon almost always heals.”

    Well, why then did Sidney Jones drop to the 2nd round if Achilles always heal?

  12. As a 9er fan, it is going to be hard for me to accept him, it was more than a divisional rivalry, he was an arse hat. I hope he dials it back… mouth wise and of course time wise as well.

  14. So he gets his 13 million for next year after all? In fact gets it for the next two after that? Nice job Sherm. I thought he was going to gave to accept less than that.

  16. Well, those that didn’t like him (San Fran fans) are now going to like/love him.

    However, if they still don’t like him I guess they’ll boo every pass defensed and Int he makes, right? Because he’s such a horrible person in many San Fran fans eyes.

    He’ll always be welcomed in Seattle. Even as a visitor.

  17. Do the 49ers seriously think that Sherman is worth $13 million a year coming off of a major injury? What has their management been drinking?

  18. Well, this doesn’t make any sense at all! According to Patriots fans everywhere Sherman was supposed to sign with them!

    (chuckle) Cheaters…..

  20. I don’t know why people flip out at these NFL contracts when everyone knows they’re not guaranteed. To correct the gentleman in the comment section flabbergasted by this contract this isn’t a $13 million per year deal. This is a contract that POTENTIALLY pays $13 million per year.

  21. The NFC West will look a lot different next year. Will Goff continue to improve? They added two shut down CB’s. Wow! Will Garoppolo be as good in 16 games as he was in 5? Will he even stay healthy for 16 games? Who’s going to be the new QB in Arizona? Awesome! Can’t wait.

  22. Oh Clara Clara Clara, come out come out where ever you are!! 9 game win streak and counting….hopefully the great #25 can bring this rivalry back from the dead.

  23. How did he injure both Achilles’ tendons, then at age 30, get a raise on his retirement contract?? This reeks of Revis’ return to the jets at age 30 and we know how that turned out

  28. 3 years for $39M? Are they crazy? This makes him the second highest paid CB currently under contract by almost double the third highest paid CB. They don’t even know if he’s going to be 100%. Plus he turns 30 later this month. I don’t understand them giving him that much money when Seattle didn’t even want to pay him $11M for another year. If, and it’s a big if, he can play at a Pro-Bowl caliber this may be a good deal for them but still, that’s a lot of money for a CB with so many question marks. I don’t think this is a wise move.

  29. This has been the best off season I can remember and the league year hasn’t even started yet!

    Seahawks will be lucky to win 5 games this year. Let’s see how well the media continues to protect Wilson and puts more blame on the team and coaches.

  31. Haha, It’s a 3 year, 39 million contract with ONLY 5 million guaranteed. It’s ALL incentive based and the Niners can get out of it after 1 year and only pay him 5 mill if he sucks. Totally team friendly contract.

  32. A cornerback that just had surgery on both Achilles. The source said that those almost always heal. I wonder if he meant one at any given time and not both at the same time.

  34. “3 years for $39M? Are they crazy? ”

    Worth up to $39 million. He won’t ever see anything close to that.

  36. jjfootball says:
    March 10, 2018 at 8:22 pm
    It was all about the money because who else would play for the 49ers?

    =================================================

    Jimmy G.

    And don’t you forget it!

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!