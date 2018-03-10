Richard Sherman meeting with 49ers

Getty Images

Richard Sherman‘s greatest moment as a Seahawk came when he grabbed the NFC Championship Game-clinching interception against the 49ers. Now he may play against the Seahawks twice a year, with the 49ers.

The Seahawks cut Sherman on Friday morning, and the 49ers wasted no time getting in touch: According to The Athletic, Sherman had dinner with 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan on Friday night. Adam Schefter of ESPN adds that Sherman will have a meeting with the team today and a contract could get done.

Sherman, who will turn 30 this month, is coming off a season-ending Achilles tear, as well as a surgical procedure on his other Achilles. But he’s expected to be healthy in time for Week One.

After that Sherman-led loss to the Seahawks in the NFC Championship Game, the 49ers went into steep decline. But they ended last year on a five-game winning streak behind new quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, and their moves this offseason show that they’re serious about building a winner. If the 49ers sign Sherman, it’s the strongest sign yet that the 49ers-Seahawks rivalry is back in a big way.