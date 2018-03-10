Russell Wilson to Richard Sherman: “No one better, honor to share the field with you”

Getty Images

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson didn’t always get along with Richard Sherman during their six years as teammates. But with Sherman on the way out, Wilson is being classy in saying goodbye.

Wilson posted a picture on social media of the two of them together, with a warm message for Sherman.

“No one better. Honor to share the field with you,” Wilson wrote.

Despite talk of a rift between Wilson and his defensive teammates, Wilson later posted another message for Sherman and two other departing defenders, Michael Bennett and Jeremy Lane.

“Truly great players and better teammates,” Wilson wrote. “Fun to ball with you guys everyday.”

In 2018, Wilson may find himself playing against those former teammates.