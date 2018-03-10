Saturday one-liners

Getty Images

Will the Patriots make a run at Richard Sherman?

Should the Bills try to trade OT Cordy Glenn?

The Jarvis Landry trade is just the beginning of a possible offseason overhaul for the Dolphins.

Jets S Jamal Adams had strong words for a hot-take artist who argues against drafting Shaquem Griffin.

With Jarvis Landry and Torrey Smith each landing elsewhere, the Ravens will have to look elsewhere for receivers.

WR Brandon LaFell and DE Michael Johnson could become cap casualties for the Bengals.

Browns G.M. John Dorsey came out swinging on Friday.

The Steelers could be cutting CB William Gay, S J.J. Wilcox, CB Coty Sensabaugh, and/or WR Darrius Hayward-Bey.

The Texans are sixth in salary-cap space.

Former Colts WR Reggie Wayne scooped the information robots on the DeShone Kizer deal.

The Titans explored compensation for Jarvis Landry, but never made a trade offer.

Jaguars OT Cam Robinson is still feeling the sting of the team’s playoff loss.

With Shelby Harris tendered, the Broncos have six other exclusive rights free agents (i.e., not free agents at all) to decide on.

The Chiefs need to be prudent in their free-agency spending.

Twitter got a kick out of the court side appearance by Raiders coach Jon Gruden and owner Mark Davis at a recent Golden State Warriors game.

Will Alabama WR Calvin Ridley be on the board when the Cowboys pick in the first round?

How does Friday’s rash of trades by Cleveland affect the Giants?

Does the Tyrod Taylor trade put Buffalo in play for Eagles QB Nick Foles?

Now that QB Kirk Cousins is leaving Washington, the “good riddance” campaign is in full swing.

Will the Bears use free agency to acquire weapons for QB Mitchell Trubisky?

Will the Lions look for stars or bargains at cornerback?

The Packers are expected to have nearly $20 million in cap space.

The Vikings’ new practice facility is creating a positive buzz.

The roof at the Falcons’ one-year-old stadium is nearly fixed. (And this time they really mean it.)

Should the Panthers pursue CB Richard Sherman?

Reporters covering the Saints are trying their best to downplay the fact that, in only four days, Drew Brees will be a free agent.

Did the Buccaneers blow it by not making a play for Robert Quinn or Michael Bennett?

The Rams are going for it.

Before Richard Sherman possibly joins the 49ers, here are the times he tried to get under their skin.

Richard Sherman’s best moments with the Seahawks include his “U mad bro?” coming out party.

The depth of the quarterback class could mean that the answer for the Cardinals won’t be found in round one.