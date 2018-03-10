Seahawks will move on from DeShawn Shead

Getty Images

Another day, another Seahawks is player out the door.

Curtis Crabtree of KJR and PFT reports that cornerback Deshawn Shead will be released on Monday. Shead’s contract tolled for 2018, but the Seahawks aren’t interested in keeping him around.

Shead would have made $1.05 million in 2018 with the Seahawks.

The 27-year-old joined the team in 2012 as an undrafted free agent. He spent six seasons in Seattle, starting 15 regular-season games in 2016. Shead played in both Super Bowl XLVIII and Super Bowl XLIX.

Shead spent most of the season on the Physically Unable to Perform list, ultimately playing in two December regular-season games. His contract tolled under the same principle that would have/could have/should have tolled the contract of Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater; if a player in the last year of his contract is physically unable to perform for six or more games, the contract tolls for a full year.