Aqib Talib didn’t want to go, but “what better place” than L.A.

As a veteran in the NFL, cornerback Aqib Talib is no stranger to the business side of the game and he got a refresher course in it this week.

The Broncos agreed to trade Talib to the Rams when the new league year gets underway on Wednesday in a move that the cornerback told James Palmer of NFL Network that he didn’t want to make this offseason. Talib called the Broncos a “great organization” and said he didn’t have any issues with coach Vance Joseph or anyone else in Denver, but understands that the business side of things calls for keeping “that young talent and the old guy gotta go somewhere.”

While Talib didn’t want to head out of Denver, he said he’s excited about playing for defensive coordinator Wade Phillips again and asked “what better place” than Los Angeles to write the final chapter of his career.

“With that market,” Talib said. “With Wade Phillips. With a young energetic corner on the other side, man, to bring back that youth to me. A great quarterback and Todd Gurley, it’s just a great situation in my opinion.”

Talib said he’s flying to L.A. Sunday and is set to take a physical with his new team on Monday. If all goes well, he’ll officially be in that great situation a couple of days later.