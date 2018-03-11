Benson Mayowa set for Washington visit

Getty Images

Defensive end Benson Mayowa was released by the Cowboys, but he may wind up staying in the NFC East.

John Keim of ESPN.com reports that Mayowa will be in Washington for a visit on Tuesday. That’s the second meeting with a defensive lineman that the Redskins have lined up as Muhammad Wilkerson is set to visit with the team as well.

Mayowa had six of his nine career sacks for the Cowboys in 2016, but slipped to one during the 2017 season. He’s also played for the Seahawks and Raiders since entering the NFL in 2013.

If Mayowa does land a job in D.C., it will likely come with a change in position to outside linebacker in their 3-4 base defense. With Junior Galette and Trent Murphy set for free agency, that spot could become a bigger need for the team in the coming days.