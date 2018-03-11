Browns rash of trades stunned many

Posted by Mike Florio on March 11, 2018, 10:08 AM EDT
If you were surprised by the one-after-another trades that emerged on Friday involving the Browns, you’re not alone. As one league source explained it to PFT, the trades stunned others who had been negotiating potential moves with the Browns.

The Browns weren’t talking only to the Bills about getting a quarterback, the Packers about getting a cornerback, and the Dolphins about getting a receiver. The Browns were talking to other teams and agents for looming free agents (yeah, it’s tampering, but everyone does it) about filling those needs elsewhere. The bing-pow-boom-bing reports of trades on Friday were for some of those folks the first notice they received that other deals being discussed had been rendered moot.

There’s no requirement that teams call, for example, a team that the Browns had been talking to about a trade for a quarterback, cornerback, or receiver before doing a deal that makes it clear that the talks are off, but it’s the kind of thing that can leave people a little miffed about the way things went down.

The Browns may not care. After winning one game in two years, they’re on a mission to dramatically improve the team. If as the Browns bust their asses to get better others get upset that a little sweat has been splashed on them, they’ll get over it. It’s far more important for the Browns to get past 0-16.

11 responses to “Browns rash of trades stunned many

  4. Why would the browns care if others get upset? Remember when bellichik allegedly told cleveland Jimmy G wasnt available, then traded him to SF without so mich as letting browns know he was available? Its about time the browns stop being the doormat.

  5. It’s like the Browns GM is playing madden and I’m loving every minute of it! Now take Barkley #1 overall and move on from Crowell, get what you can for him. Duke Johnson Jr. is a phenomenal pass catching compliment and change of pace guy. Grab the best player available at #4 even if it’s not a QB, you can always grab one at the top of round 2.

  7. We’ll see. The Browns still have #1 and #4. If they draft and develop two franchise level players, they will have to deal with salary cap problems in a few years, but the need to start winning games outweighs is their first priority.

  10. Yet they kept the worst guy in the league to coach them.

    Id take a flyer on a young, “up and comer” over a proven loser.

    To play in Parcell’s analogy; You’re giving great groceries to a horrible cook.

  11. kerrchris65 says:
    March 11, 2018 at 10:22 am
    Why would the browns care if others get upset? Remember when bellichik allegedly told cleveland Jimmy G wasnt available, then traded him to SF without so mich as letting browns know he was available? Its about time the browns stop being the doormat.

    —————————-
    He told them correctly, JG wasn’t available…..in the AFC. Belichick knows JG is the real deal and wanted to insure he landed as far away as possible. If he does not slap that trade through with the Niners, even if just for a high second rounder he loses JG for nothing and also is risking him landing where he is a thorn in the Patriots side for years to come. Getting a slightly higher (they were not going to get any of the top ones) pick than the one he has in hand now is not worth having JG in his face the next few years. I totally get why Belichick did that trade the way he did.

